Photos: Budget session of Karnataka Assembly

Bengaluru: BJP and JD(S) MLCs protest over the alleged sloganeering of 'Pakistan Zindabad' after Congress leader Naseer Hussain won the Rajya Sabha election, in Council hall during the Budget session of Karnatka Assembly, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (PTI Photo) Bengauru: BJP MLC N Ravikumar and others during their protest over the alleged sloganeering of 'Pakistan Zindabad' after Congress leader Naseer Hussain won the Rajya Sabha election, in Council hall during the Budget session of Karnatka Assembly, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (PTI Photo) Bengaluru: BJP and JD(S) MLCs protest over the alleged sloganeering of 'Pakistan Zindabad' after Congress leader Naseer Hussain won the Rajya Sabha election, in Council hall during the Budget session of Karnatka Assembly, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)