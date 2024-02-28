Photos: Budget session of Karnataka Assembly

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 28th February 2024 7:29 pm IST
Bengaluru: BJP and JD(S) MLCs protest over the alleged sloganeering of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ after Congress leader Naseer Hussain won the Rajya Sabha election, in Council hall during the Budget session of Karnatka Assembly, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Bengauru: BJP MLC N Ravikumar and others during their protest over the alleged sloganeering of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ after Congress leader Naseer Hussain won the Rajya Sabha election, in Council hall during the Budget session of Karnatka Assembly, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: BJP and JD(S) MLCs protest over the alleged sloganeering of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ after Congress leader Naseer Hussain won the Rajya Sabha election, in Council hall during the Budget session of Karnatka Assembly, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)

