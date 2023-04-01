Photos: Descendants of those who served Nizam left homeless in Hyderabad

The holy month of Ramzan has begun, but for 35 Muslim families in Hyderabad’s Bistiwada area, it’s a month of hardships and struggles. These families, who are descendants of those who served the Nizam, are spending their days and nights on the streets, observing the Ramzan fast on the road.

Last month, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) pulled down their dwellings, leaving them homeless. The families, including children and senior citizens, are living with their belongings spread out on the streets.