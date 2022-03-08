Photos: Empowerment Ride 2022 of BSF flagged off

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 8th March 2022 2:43 pm IST
New Delhi: Members of Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition- Empowerment Ride 2022 of BSF during their flag off ceremony on International Womens Day, at India Gate, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The 36 members of BSF's Seema Bhawani, an all-women daredevil motorcycle team led by Inspector Himanshu Sirohi, will embark on 5280 km ride, organised by BSF in association with Royal Enfield. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
