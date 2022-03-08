Photos: Empowerment Ride 2022 of BSF flagged off

New Delhi: Members of Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition- Empowerment Ride 2022 of BSF during their flag off ceremony on International Women\u0092s Day, at India Gate, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The 36 members of BSF's Seema Bhawani, an all-women daredevil motorcycle team led by Inspector Himanshu Sirohi, will embark on 5280 km ride, organised by BSF in association with Royal Enfield. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) (PTI03_08_2022_000021B) New Delhi: Members of Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition- Empowerment Ride 2022 of BSF during their flag off ceremony on International Women\u0092s Day, at India Gate, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The 36 members of BSF's Seema Bhawani, an all-women daredevil motorcycle team led by Inspector Himanshu Sirohi, will embark on 5280 km ride, organised by BSF in association with Royal Enfield. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) (PTI03_08_2022_000019B) New Delhi: Members of Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition- Empowerment Ride 2022 of BSF during their flag off ceremony on International Women\u0092s Day, at India Gate, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The 36 members of BSF's Seema Bhawani, an all-women daredevil motorcycle team led by Inspector Himanshu Sirohi, will embark on 5280 km ride, organised by BSF in association with Royal Enfield. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: Members of Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition \u0096 Empowerment Ride 2022 during the flagging off, on International Women\u0092s Day, 2022, at India Gate, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. 36 participants of BSF Seema Bhawani All-Women Daredevil Motorcycle Team led by Inspector Himanshu Sirohi. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist)