Photos: Five injured in Srinagar grenade attack ahead of R-Day

Srinagar: A day before 26 January, suspected militants lobbed a grenade on a police vehicle at Hari Singh High Street in Lal Chowk Srinagar, on Tuesday evening, leaving several persons injured and many shops damaged.

The injured persons have been identified as Asmat, a resident of Charari Sharief Budgam, Tanveera wife of Mohammad Shafi Bhat, resident of Chattabal Srinagar, Mohammad Shafi Bhat son of Ghulam Mohammad, resident of Chattabal Srinagar, and Insp. Tanveer Hussian, a resident of Budgam presently posted at ACB Srinagar and fifth one as Nusrat wife of Dr. Tanzeem, a resident of Nawa Bazar Srinagar.

Immediately after cordoning off the area, police and security forces started to search all the pedestrians who were moving on the busy street.

It is pertinent to mention that the area is just a few kilometers away from Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium which is the venue for the 26 January function.

Several shops were damaged after suspected militants lobbed a grenade at a police vehicle in Lal Chowk, Srinagar, Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Security forces trying to fix the vehicle which was damaged after suspected militants lobbed a grenade over it. Srinagar, Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Security forces remain alert around the spot where suspected militants lobbed a grenade towards a police vehicle in Lal Chowk, Srinagar, Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Police taking away a Rakshak vehicle which was received damaged due to a grenade attack. Srinagar, Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A large number of troops deployed near the attack site in Lal Chowk Srinagar, Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)