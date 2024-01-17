Photos: Giridhar Gamang joined Congress

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th January 2024 5:58 pm IST
New Delhi: AICC Treasurer Ajay Maken and AICC in-charge of Odisha Ajoy Kumar with former Odisha chief minister Giridhar Gamang and his son Sishir Gamang as they both join Congress party, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: AICC Treasurer Ajay Maken and AICC in-charge of Odisha Ajoy Kumar with former Odisha chief minister Giridhar Gamang and his son Sishir Gamang as they both join Congress party, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: AICC Treasurer Ajay Maken and AICC in-charge of Odisha Ajoy Kumar with former Odisha chief minister Giridhar Gamang after the latter joined Congress party, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Former Odisha chief minister Giridhar Gamang and his son Sishir Gamang after they both joined Congress party, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Subhan Bakery Instagram
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th January 2024 5:58 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button