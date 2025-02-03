Photos: High-octane campaigning for Delhi polls

New Delhi: The high-voltage campaigning for Delhi Assembly polls will come to an end at 5 pm on Monday, ushering in the mandatory silence period before voting on February 5.
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remains confident of securing a third straight term, banking on its governance model of free welfare schemes.
On the other hand, the Congress, which ruled the capital for 15 years until 2013, is striving to regain its lost ground after drawing a blank in the last two elections.
On the final day of campaigning, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has scheduled 22 roadshows and rallies across Delhi.