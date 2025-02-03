Photos: High-octane campaigning for Delhi polls

AAP remains confident of securing a third straight term.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Neha Khan | Published: 3rd February 2025 2:55 pm IST
Delhi polls
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal with Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during a roadshow in support of AAP candidate Anil Jha ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, at Kirari constituency in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The high-voltage campaigning for Delhi Assembly polls will come to an end at 5 pm on Monday, ushering in the mandatory silence period before voting on February 5.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remains confident of securing a third straight term, banking on its governance model of free welfare schemes.

On the other hand, the Congress, which ruled the capital for 15 years until 2013, is striving to regain its lost ground after drawing a blank in the last two elections.

On the final day of campaigning, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has scheduled 22 roadshows and rallies across Delhi.

Delhi polls
In this image by AICC on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, at Badli in New Delhi. (AICC via PTI Photo)
Delhi polls
New Delhi: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and party candidate from Jangpura constituency Tarvinder Singh Marwah during a public meeting for Delhi Assembly elections, at Jangpura, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Delhi polls
In this image provided by AICC, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi during a door-to-door campaign for the Delhi Assembly poll, at Jangpura in Delhi, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AICC via PTI Photo)

