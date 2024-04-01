Photos: Hyderabad’s Charminar market flooded with Eid shoppers

Hyderabad: Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, the markets in Old City of Hyderabad, particularly the famous Charminar market, are witnessing a surge in shoppers.

With only 9-10 days left until the festival, many people are visiting Charminar to complete their shopping.

The markets in the city are experiencing a surge in rush after Iftaar, as many people are avoiding shopping during the day due to the rise in temperatures.

Apart from shopping malls, the food stalls, eateries, and restaurants near Charminar are also witnessing an increase in visitors.

As the Charminar market is renowned, people not only from Hyderabad but also from neighboring districts visit to complete their Eid shopping.

When is Eid ul Fitr in Hyderabad?

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The celebrations begin after offering namaz at mosques and Eidgahs.

Based on the sighting of the crescent moon, Eid-ul-Fitr in Hyderabad and other parts of India will be celebrated either on April 10 or 11.

If the crescent moon is sighted on April 9, Eid will be celebrated on April 10; otherwise, it will be on April 11.

On April 9, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon sighting committee, will convene its monthly meeting to determine the date of Eid ul Fitr.