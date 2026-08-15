Photos: Hyderabad lit up in tricolour for Independence Day

Hyderabad: Iconic landmarks across the city, including Charminar and Kacheguda Railway Station, were illuminated in the colours of the national flag on the eve of the 80th Independence Day.

The 16th-century Charminar, the city’s best-known monument, was lit up in saffron, white and green as part of its regular façade illumination. Crowds gathered around the monument through the evening to watch the lighting.

Charminar draped in saffron, white and green.

South Central Railway’s zonal headquarters, Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad, and the divisional headquarters at Secunderabad Railway Station were both illuminated for the occasion.

Rail Nilayam adorned in colours of the Indian flag on Friday, August 14.

Rail Nilayam illuminated on Friday, August 14.

Secunderabad Railway Station Platform No 12 celebrating the Independence Day on Friday, August 14.

Kacheguda Railway Station, one of the city’s oldest and busiest terminals, was similarly lit up, days after railway personnel held cultural programmes on its premises as part of the run-up to Independence Day.

The iconic Kacheguda Railway Station in colours of the national flag on the eve of Independence Day on Friday, August 14.

Another view of the Kacheguda Railway Station.

Hyderabad Bhavan was also decked up in tricolour lighting for the occasion.

Hyderabad Bhavan decked up for Independence Day 2026.

The illuminations are part of celebrations held annually across the city to mark Independence Day, with several other landmarks, including the Telangana Secretariat, also lit up.