Photos: Hyderabad lit up in tricolour for Independence Day

Crowds gathered through the evening to watch the lighting.

Photo of Osama Salman Osama Salman|   Published:
Illuminated historic mosque with tall minarets at night, vibrant lighting and clear sky.
Charminar illuminated in the colours of the national flag on the eve of the 80th Independence Day on August 14, Friday.

Hyderabad: Iconic landmarks across the city, including Charminar and Kacheguda Railway Station, were illuminated in the colours of the national flag on the eve of the 80th Independence Day.

The 16th-century Charminar, the city’s best-known monument, was lit up in saffron, white and green as part of its regular façade illumination. Crowds gathered around the monument through the evening to watch the lighting.

Hyderabad Charminar illuminated with colourful lights during Independence Day celebrations.
Charminar draped in saffron, white and green.

South Central Railway’s zonal headquarters, Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad, and the divisional headquarters at Secunderabad Railway Station were both illuminated for the occasion. 

Subhan Bakery
Hyderabad building illuminated with tricolour lights for Independence Day celebrations.
Rail Nilayam adorned in colours of the Indian flag on Friday, August 14.
Hyderabad building illuminated with tricolour lights for Independence Day celebrations.
Rail Nilayam illuminated on Friday, August 14.
Hyderabad skyline lit up with tricolour lights for Independence Day celebrations.
Secunderabad Railway Station Platform No 12 celebrating the Independence Day on Friday, August 14.

Kacheguda Railway Station, one of the city’s oldest and busiest terminals, was similarly lit up, days after railway personnel held cultural programmes on its premises as part of the run-up to Independence Day.

Hyderabad's historic Charminar illuminated in green, white, and orange for Independence Day celebrations.
The iconic Kacheguda Railway Station in colours of the national flag on the eve of Independence Day on Friday, August 14.
Hyderabad city hall illuminated with green, white, and orange lights for Independence Day celebrations.
Another view of the Kacheguda Railway Station.

Hyderabad Bhavan was also decked up in tricolour lighting for the occasion.

Hyderabad building illuminated with tricolour lights for Independence Day celebrations.
Hyderabad Bhavan decked up for Independence Day 2026.

The illuminations are part of celebrations held annually across the city to mark Independence Day, with several other landmarks, including the Telangana Secretariat, also lit up.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Osama Salman Osama Salman|   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Osama Salman

Osama Salman

Back to top button