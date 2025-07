Hyderabad: After a long period of occasional light showers, heavy rains lashed the city on the evening of Friday, July 18, resulting in waterlogging in many areas.

Hyderabad: Commuters move through a waterlogged road during rain, in Hyderabad, Telangana, Friday, July 18, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Commuters move through a waterlogged road during rain, in Hyderabad, Telangana, Friday, July 18, 2025. (PTI Photo)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Telangana from July 18 till July 23.