Photos: Iftar at Jama Masjid in Old Delhi

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 10th April 2022 7:45 pm IST
Illuminated Jama Masjid on the first Friday during the month of Ramadan in Old Delhi on Friday 08/04/2022. (Photo: Hamid Ali/Siasat.com)
Traditional Iftar (mass fast-breaking) at Jama Masjid during the first Friday of the month of Ramadan, in Old Delhi (Photo: Hamid Ali/Siasat.com)
Traditional Iftar (mass fast-breaking) at Jama Masjid during the first Friday of the month of Ramadan, in Old Delhi (Photo: Hamid Ali/Siasat.com)
Traditional Iftar (mass fast-breaking) at Jama Masjid during the first Friday of the month of Ramadan, in Old Delhi (Photo: Hamid Ali/Siasat.com)
Traditional Iftar (mass fast-breaking) at Jama Masjid during the first Friday of the month of Ramadan, in Old Delhi (Photo: Hamid Ali/Siasat.com)

