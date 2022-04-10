Photos: Iftar at Jama Masjid in Old Delhi

Traditional Iftar (mass fast-breaking) at Jama Masjid during the first Friday of the month of Ramadan, in Old Delhi (Photo: Hamid Ali\/Siasat.com) Traditional Iftar (mass fast-breaking) at Jama Masjid during the first Friday of the month of Ramadan, in Old Delhi (Photo: Hamid Ali\/Siasat.com) Traditional Iftar (mass fast-breaking) at Jama Masjid during the first Friday of the month of Ramadan, in Old Delhi (Photo: Hamid Ali\/Siasat.com) Traditional Iftar (mass fast-breaking) at Jama Masjid during the first Friday of the month of Ramadan, in Old Delhi (Photo: Hamid Ali\/Siasat.com)