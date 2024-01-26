Photos: IND vs ENG: 1st test day 2

Published: 26th January 2024
Hyderabad: India's batters Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul run between the wickets during the second day of the first test cricket match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI01_26_2024_000254B)
Hyderabad: India’s batter KL Rahul plays a shot during the second day of the first test cricket match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hyderabad: India’s batter Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during the second day of the first test cricket match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hyderabad: India’s batter Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during the second day of the first test cricket match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hyderabad: England’s Tom Hartley with teammates celebrates after taking the wicket of India’s KL Rahul during the second day of the first test cricket match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hyderabad: India’s Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during the second day of the first test cricket match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

