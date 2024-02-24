Photos: IND vs ENG: 4th Test day 2

Ranchi: India's bowler Ravindra Jadeja with captain Rohit Sharma celebrates the wicket of England's batter Ollie Robinson during the second day of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England, in Ranchi, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)(PTI02_24_2024_000026B) Ranchi: India's bowler Ravindra Jadeja with teammate Shubman Gill celebrates the wicket of England's batter Shoaib Bashir during the second day of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England, in Ranchi, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)(PTI02_24_2024_000035B) Ranchi: India's batter Shubman Gill plays a shot during the second day of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England, in Ranchi, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) Ranchi: India's batter Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the second day of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England, in Ranchi, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) Ranchi: India's batter Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the second day of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England, in Ranchi, Saturday, Feb. 24. (PTI Photo) Ranchi: India's bowler Ravindra Jadeja with captain Rohit Sharma celebrates the wicket of England's batter Shoaib Bashir during the second day of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England, at JSCA International Stadium, in Ranchi, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) Ranchi: India's bowler Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of England's batter James Anderson during the second day of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England, at JSCA International Stadium, in Ranchi, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)