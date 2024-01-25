Photos: IND vs ENG: First Test match-Day 1

Published: 25th January 2024
Hyderabad: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hyderabad: India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his half century on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hyderabad: India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his half century with captain Rohit Sharma on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hyderabad: India’s batter Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the first day of first test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad,Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hyderabad: India’s batter Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the first day of first test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad,Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hyderabad: India’s batter Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the first day of first test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad,Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hyderabad: England’s Jack Leach celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India’s captain Rohit Sharma on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hyderabad: England’s Jack Leach celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India’s captain Rohit Sharma on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hyderabad: India’s captain Rohit Sharma after being dismissed by England’s Jack Leach on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hyderabad: India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his half century with captain Rohit Sharma on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

