New Delhi: Several MPs of the INDIA bloc, including Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest in Parliament premises on Wednesday demanding Home Minister Amit Shah’s apology for his remarks which they claimed were an insult to B R Ambedkar.

The MPs lined up in front of the steps of the Makar Dwar of Parliament carrying images of Ambedkar.

They raised slogans such as ‘Jai Bhim’, ‘Sangh ka Vidhan nahi chalega’ and ‘Amit Shah maafi maango’.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge arrives to join a protest by opposition MPs amid the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (PTI Photo)