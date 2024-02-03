Photos: Indian Navy foils piracy attempt in Somalia

New Delhi: An Iranian-flagged vessel FV Omari after being intercepted by Indian Navys INS Sharda. The Indian Navy foiled a piracy attempt on the vessel with a crew of 11 Iranian and eight Pakistani nationals along the east coast of Somalia, in the latest in a series of such rescue missions in the region. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: An Iranian-flagged vessel FV Omari after being intercepted by Indian Navys INS Sharda. The Indian Navy foiled a piracy attempt on the vessel with a crew of 11 Iranian and eight Pakistani nationals along the east coast of Somalia, in the latest in a series of such rescue missions in the region. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: An Iranian-flagged vessel FV Omari after being intercepted by Indian Navys INS Sharda. The Indian Navy foiled a piracy attempt on the vessel with a crew of 11 Iranian and eight Pakistani nationals along the east coast of Somalia, in the latest in a series of such rescue missions in the region.