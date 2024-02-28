Photos: IT dept. residential complex bhumi pujan in Bengaluru

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 28th February 2024 7:31 pm IST
Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the 'Chandrayaan' model to a schoolgirl during the 'Bhoomi Pujan' and foundation stone laying ceremony of residential complex 'Hongirana' for the Income Tax officers and staffers, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ and foundation stone laying ceremony of residential complex ‘Hongirana’ for the Income Tax officers and staffers, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ and foundation stone laying ceremony of residential complex ‘Hongirana’ for the Income Tax officers and staffers, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ and foundation stone laying ceremony of residential complex ‘Hongirana’ for the Income Tax officers and staffers, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Subhan Bakery Instagram
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 28th February 2024 7:31 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button