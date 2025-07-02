Photos: Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State, discusses bilateral ties

New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during which they discussed bilateral partnership and shared perspectives on regional and global developments.

Jaishankar is visiting the US from June 30 to July 2 at the invitation of Rubio.

“A pleasure meeting US @SecRubio this afternoon, on the sidelines of Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting,” he posted on X.

A pleasure meeting US @SecRubio this afternoon, on the sidelines of Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting.



Discussed our bilateral partnership including trade, security, critical technologies, connectivity, energy and mobility.



Shared perspectives on regional and global… pic.twitter.com/zOdXK64Yhj — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 1, 2025

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar flanked by from left, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi and Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the media before the Indo-Pacific Quad meeting at the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. AP/PTI

In this image posted by @DrSJaishankar via X on July 2, 2025, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with the Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, on the sidelines of the Quad Foreign Ministers meeting, in Washington, DC. (@DrSJaishankar on X via PTI Photo)

Jaishankar said during the meeting they discussed India-US bilateral partnership including trade, security, critical technologies, connectivity, energy and mobility, and “shared perspectives on regional and global developments”.

Also Read EAM Jaishankar reiterates India’s firm stance against terrorism

Jaishankar also met with US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth during which they discussed advancing the defence partnership between the two countries.

Great to meet @SecDef Pete Hegseth in Washington DC today.



Had a productive conversation on advancing the 🇮🇳 🇺🇸 defence partnership, building on growing convergences of interests, capabilities and responsibilities.



🇮🇳 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/oiecSqS1Xf — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 1, 2025

“Great to meet @SecDef Pete Hegseth in Washington DC today. Had a productive conversation on advancing the India-US defence partnership, building on growing convergences of interests, capabilities and responsibilities,” he said in another X post.