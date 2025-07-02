Photos: Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State, discusses bilateral ties

Jaishankar is visiting the US from June 30 to July 2 at the invitation of Rubio.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 2nd July 2025 2:56 pm IST
S Jaishankar in USA
In this image posted by @DrSJaishankar via X on July 2, 2025, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on the sidelines of the Quad Foreign Ministers meeting, in Washington, DC. (@DrSJaishankar on X via PTI Photo)

New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during which they discussed bilateral partnership and shared perspectives on regional and global developments.

Jaishankar is visiting the US from June 30 to July 2 at the invitation of Rubio.

“A pleasure meeting US @SecRubio this afternoon, on the sidelines of Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting,” he posted on X.

MS Creative School
S Jaishankar in USA
Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar flanked by from left, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi and Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the media before the Indo-Pacific Quad meeting at the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. AP/PTI
S Jaishankar in USA
In this image posted by @DrSJaishankar via X on July 2, 2025, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with the Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, on the sidelines of the Quad Foreign Ministers meeting, in Washington, DC. (@DrSJaishankar on X via PTI Photo)

Jaishankar said during the meeting they discussed India-US bilateral partnership including trade, security, critical technologies, connectivity, energy and mobility, and “shared perspectives on regional and global developments”.

Jaishankar also met with US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth during which they discussed advancing the defence partnership between the two countries.

“Great to meet @SecDef Pete Hegseth in Washington DC today. Had a productive conversation on advancing the India-US defence partnership, building on growing convergences of interests, capabilities and responsibilities,” he said in another X post.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 2nd July 2025 2:56 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button