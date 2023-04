Jamshed Zaidi organized an iftar and dinner party at India Islamic Cultural Centre on Sunday, April 9, 2023. The party was attended by former union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, former union minister M J Akbar, former governor Satpal Malik, K C Tayagi, MLC and AMU VC Tariq Mansoor, former chairman of Haj Committee of India Salamat Ullah, and board of trustees and executive members of India Islamic Cultural Centre.