Photos: JD(U) national executive meeting in Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 29th December 2023 1:45 pm IST
New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and JD(U) National President Lalan Singh arrive at the party office for the party's national executive meeting, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and JD(U) National President Lalan Singh convene the party’s national executive meeting, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the JD(U) national executive meeting, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: JD(U) leaders during the party’s national executive meeting, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, JD(U) National President Lalan Singh and others convene the party’s national executive meeting, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and JD(U) National President Lalan Singh during the party’s national executive meeting, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

