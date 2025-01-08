Photos: Jimmy Carter’s casket arrives at US Capitol

Washington: Nearly 44 years after Jimmy Carter left the nation’s capital in humbling defeat, the 39th president returned to Washington for three days of state funeral rites starting Tuesday.

Carter’s remains, which had been lying in repose at the Carter Presidential Centre since Saturday, left the Atlanta campus Tuesday morning, accompanied by his children and extended family. Special Air Mission 39 departed Dobbins Air Reserve Base north of Atlanta and arrived at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. A motorcade carried the casket into Washington for a final journey to the Capitol, where members of Congress will pay their respects.

The casket containing the remains of former President moves toward the U.S. Capitol on a horse-drawn caisson in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Carter died Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100. AP/PTI

A military body bearer team carries the casket of former President Jimmy Carter into the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum to lie in repose in Atlanta, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP/PTI)