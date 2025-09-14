Photos: Massive anti-immigration rally rocks London

London: A massive far-right march in London led by activist Tommy Robinson turned violent after clashes broke out between protesters and security officials, leaving 26 police officers injured and resulting in 25 arrests, according to local media reports.

According to the Metropolitan Police, violence erupted when sections of Robinson’s supporters attempted to break through security lines separating them from a rival counter-demonstration organised by “Stand Up to Racism.”

Officers were punched, kicked, and hit with bottles, forcing reinforcements equipped with riot shields and helmets to intervene, local media reported.

Four officers sustained serious injuries, including broken teeth, a concussion, a suspected broken nose, and a spinal injury.

People demonstrate during the Tommy Robinson-led Unite the Kingdom march and rally, in London, Saturday Sept. 13, 2025. AP/PTI

According to local media reports, authorities estimated the rally’s turnout at between 110,000 and 150,000, making it one of the largest right-wing gatherings in the UK in recent times.

However, the organisers claim that even more people turned out during the rally, calling them “patriots”. They described the demonstration as the “Unite the Kingdom” march, while Robinson praised the turnout, calling it a “tidal wave of patriotism” and declaring the protest a “cultural revolution.”

Tommy Robinson speaks during the Unite the Kingdom march and rally near Westminster, London, Saturday Sept. 13, 2025. AP/PTI

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, founded the nationalist and anti-Islam English Defence League and is considered one of the most influential far-right figures in the UK.

The event attracted support from several far-right figures, and billionaire Elon Musk also addressed the gathering by video message, urging political change in Britain and claiming citizens were “scared to exercise their free speech.”

Authorities confirmed that more than 1,600 officers had been deployed across London to manage the demonstrations alongside other major events such as football matches and concerts, the local media reports suggested.

Police said investigations into the violence are ongoing.