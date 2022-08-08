Photos: Muharram procession through Dal Lake interiors

Srinagar: Thousands of Shiite Muslim mourners from parts of the valley joined Muharram processions in the interiors of Dal Lake in Srinagar on the 9th Muharram on Monday.

Mourners assembled at Rainawari from where they initiated the processions on wooden boats in the interiors of Dal from Rainawari to Kaenkech.

Ashura which marks the martyrdom anniversary of the prophet’s grandson Hussain, his kin and faithful companions in the deserts of Karbala 1400 years ago, has been commemorated in Kashmir with religious fervour from centuries.

Kashmiri Shiite mourners organise Muharram procession on boats in the interiors of Dal Lake on the 9th of Ashura (Photo: Siasat.com/Muzamil Bhat)

