Photos: NC prez, J-K CM pay tribute to Sheikh Abdullah on death anniversary

Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah's death anniversary
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah with party leaders offers prayers at the grave of his father and party founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah on his death anniversary, in Srinagar, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday paid tributes to party founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah on his 43rd death anniversary.

The Abdullahs paid floral tributes to the National Conference founder, who was popularly known as Sher-e-Kashmir, at his mausoleum at Naseembagh in Hazratbal area.

Special supplications and prayers were made for the National Conference founder who is credited with turning around the socio-economic condition in Jammu and Kashmir with his decisions like Land to Tiller Act and right to education.

Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah's death anniversary
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah arrives to offer prayers at the grave of his father and party founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah on his death anniversary, in Srinagar, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah's death anniversary
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah near the grave of his grandfather and JKNC founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah to offer prayers on the latter’s death anniversary, in Srinagar, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Sheikh Abdullah also played a pivotal role in the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to the union of India.

Besides the Abdullahs, Speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Abdul Rahim Rather, Advisor to chief minister Nasir Aslam Wani and party general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar and other leaders were present at the function.

