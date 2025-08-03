Photos: NEET-PG exam conducted across 301 cities

New Delhi: More than 2,42,000 candidates on Sunday appeared for the NEET-PG exam, which is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for admission to various post graduate medical courses.

The exam was conducted in a single shift on the computer-based platform across 301 cities and in 1,052 test centres, official sources said.

This is the largest computer-based exam in India in terms of number of candidates which has been conducted in a single shift.

Also Read NEET PG 2025 to be held today in single shift across country

Kolkata: National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET PG) aspirants being checked before entering an examination centre, at Salt Lake, in Kolkata, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: Parents and relatives of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET PG) aspirants wait outside an examination centre, at Salt Lake, in Kolkata, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET PG) aspirants with parents before entering an examination centre, at Salt Lake, in Kolkata, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. (PTI Photo)

The NBEMS had engaged more than 2,200 faculty members from various medical colleges and accredited hospitals to ensure zero tolerance towards use of unfair means cases.

The NBEMS had also written to the chief secretaries, DGPs of all the states to ensure adequate law and order, cyber security and uninterrupted power supply at all the test centres. Assistance had also been sought from district administration and police in this regard.

In order to prevent any kind of cyber scam at test centres, NBEMS took assistance from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs.

Around 300 cyber commandos fanned out to various exam centres, especially the sensitive ones, to prevent any kind of cheating at these test centres, officials said.

NBEMS deployed more than 200 personnel at its office to continuously view the live CCTV feed in a real time manner which was been received from all the test centres.

Senior faculty members, Dean/Director of Medical Colleges and NBEMS governing body members visited the exam centres as a flying squad.

Mobile signals at all the test centre were blocked by installing adequate number of mobile signal jammers.

NEET-PG is held for admission to various postgraduate medical courses like MD, MS and PG diploma.