Photos: No ceasefire violation reported in Kashmir valley overnight

Srinagar: There was a semblance of normalcy in Kashmir valley as residents witnessed the first night in six days without the sound of aircraft, missiles and drones flying overhead.

“There was no ceasefire violation reported from any sector along the Line of Control in Kashmir after 11 pm on Saturday,” officials said here.

Shahjahan Dar, a resident of Rawalpora, said, “It has been a while since we slept well. We are thankful to Almighty and everyone else who played a role in ending the war.”

A large number of people who had migrated from border areas to relatively safer areas, however, want to wait a couple of days before returning home.

Also Read Media portrays teacher killed in Kashmir as terrorist, police refute

Srinagar: Security personnel check a vehicle as they keep vigil, seen a day after India and Pakistan reached a bilateral understanding, in Srinagar, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Srinagar: Security personnel patrol along Dal Lake, during high alert in view of the India-Pakistan conflict, in Srinagar, Saturday, May 10, 2025. A missile-like object landed deep inside Dal Lake on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

“We saw drones and rockets flying all over last night even after ceasefire was announced. We are praying that this ceasefire is permanent but we want to wait couple of days,” Abdul Aziz, a resident of Uri, said.

Dozens of drones were seen flying over Kashmir valley on Saturday evening in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire along the Line of Control and International Border on Saturday. Tension between India and Pakistan soared after the Indian Armed Forces hit terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) last week in response to the Pahalgam attack.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday. The brief announcement by the foreign secretary came shortly after US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire” after talks mediated by the US.