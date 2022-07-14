Photos of Deepika Padukone’s ‘twin’ take internet by storm

Mumbai: Gorgeous diva Deepika Padukone, who is counted as one of the most sought after actresses in the current times, has made herself quite the reputation in Bollywood. She didn’t just stop there though and ventured into Hollywood too with XXX: Return of Xander Cage alongside an action stalwart, Vin Diesel. Over the years, the Deepika has starred in number of hits and she often makes headlines for her acting skills.

Well, the Chennai Express actress is back in news, however, this time because of her doppleganger. Internet has found Deepika Padukone’s lookalike. Digital content creator Rijuta Ghosh Deb closely resembles the star and fans can’t stop making comparisons so much so that some are even wondering if both Deepika and Rijuta are ‘real twins’.

“You look exactly like Deepika,” a social media user commented under one of Rijuta’s Instagram post. Another wrote, “Is it Deepika’s twin?” One wrote, “Absolutely stunning.. you have glimpse of deepika padukone.”

In one of her posts, Rijuta hides the rest of her face and only her eyes can be seen and looks a ‘xerox copy’ of Deepika Padukone. Fans were in awe and commented, “I really thought this was Deepika.” Check out her few photos here.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone has Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Project K with Prabhas and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline.