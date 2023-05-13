Photos of Parineeti Chopra as ‘bride’ go viral, seen yet?

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha are set to get engaged today at the Kapurthala House in Delhi‘s Connaught Place. According to reports, the event could be Bollywood-theme based and celebs from the Indian film fraternity would be attending the ceremony.

Pari’s fans are sitting with bated breath to see her as bride and make an official announcement soon. Amid this curiosity, several old photos of the actress in a bridal avatar are going viral on social media and fans are going gaga over them wondering how Pari would be looking today in Manish Malhotra’s bridal outfit. We have a few of her bridal looks that she aced. Check out below. \

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement Timings

The ceremony is expected to kick-start at 5 in the evening and will be undertaken as per Sikh rituals. The ceremony will begin with a Sukhmani Sahib Path followed by Ardas at 6 pm.

Parineeti and Raghav’s dating rumours began after they were spotted together at a lunch date in Mumbai in March.

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time. They also follow each other on Instagram.