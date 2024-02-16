Photos of Rakul Preet Singh as bride surface online

Mumbai: With the wedding bells ringing louder, Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are gearing up for their much-anticipated nuptials on February 22 in Goa. The couple is set to have an intimate ceremony surrounded by their close friends and families.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Photos As Bride

As the excitement builds for the impending celebration, fans are swooning over old photos of Rakul Preet Singh donning a bridal avatar from her ad shoots and movies. The actress, known for her stunning looks, has captivated hearts with these glimpses into her past bridal roles.

It is really being discussed all around. Also because Rakul Preet Singh has done a lot of good work in cinema. #Chhatriwali@Rakulpreet @vyas_sumeet pic.twitter.com/qL2B54CLD6 — Vandana Jha (@Vandana_jha1) January 25, 2023

(Image Source: Instagram)

The south bride…!

Actress Rakul Preet Singh in Bridal Saree at Rough Telugu Movie Shooting Location pic.twitter.com/3gWSM2RpvD — South365 (@south365) August 8, 2017

Pre-wedding Festivities Begin

The pre-wedding festivities have already kicked off in grand style. Recently, Rakul, elegantly dressed in black, was spotted arriving at Jackky Bhagnani’s residence on Thursday night. The venue was adorned with dazzling lights, setting the stage for the joyous occasions to come. Viral videos captured Rakul’s entrance, accompanied by family members and relatives, adding to the festive ambiance.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who officially declared their relationship in 2021, have been dating for several years now. As the wedding day approaches, fans eagerly await more glimpses of the couple’s special moments and the grand celebration that awaits them in Goa.