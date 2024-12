New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday held extensive talks with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka, focusing on further shoring up India-Sri Lankan cooperation in a range of areas, including defence, trade and investment.

The Sri Lankan leader arrived in Delhi on Sunday, his first foreign trip after becoming president in September.

Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake inspects the guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for photographs after his ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)