Photos: PM Modi in Tamil Nadu

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 19th March 2024 3:53 pm IST
Salem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Salem, Tamil Nadu, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Salem: Security personnel stand guard ahead of a public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Salem, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI03_19_2024_000019B)
Salem: Banners of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are seen at a roadside ahead of a public meeting, in Salem, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI03_19_2024_000033B)
Salem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Salem, Tamil Nadu, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI03_19_2024_000078B)
Salem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Salem, Tamil Nadu, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Union MoS for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan is also seen. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI03_19_2024_000080B)
Salem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Salem, Tamil Nadu, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI03_19_2024_000097B)
Salem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Salem, Tamil Nadu, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar) (PTI03_19_2024_000100B)
Salem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Salem, Tamil Nadu, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI03_19_2024_000104B)
Salem: Supporters cheer ahead of a public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Salem, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI03_19_2024_000040B)

