Photos: PM Modi’s rally in Pathankot

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 16th February 2022 2:39 pm IST
Pathankot: Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gather Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rally for upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, in Pathankot, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Pathankot: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally for upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, in Pathankot, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Pathankot: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others, during an election campaign rally for upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, in Pathankot, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Pathankot: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others, during an election campaign rally for upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, in Pathankot, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Pathankot: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally for upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, in Pathankot, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

