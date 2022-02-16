Photos: PM Modi’s rally in Pathankot

Pathankot: Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gather Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally for upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, in Pathankot, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo) Pathankot: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally for upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, in Pathankot, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo) Pathankot: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others, during an election campaign rally for upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, in Pathankot, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo) Pathankot: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others, during an election campaign rally for upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, in Pathankot, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo) Pathankot: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally for upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, in Pathankot, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)