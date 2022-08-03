Photos: Police Command and Control Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Command and Control Centre of Telangana police was constructed at Banjara Hills at a cost of around Rs 600 crores. The building, called ‘Police Towers’ will help the police monitor the state using a network of over 9.25 lakh CCTV cameras.

The centre, coming up in the middle of all the towers between the fourth and seventh floors in 40,000 sqft, consists of server racks, a huge double-height video call facility to monitor surveillance camera footage, and a war room among other facilities.

The building has been designed to house technology teams working in back-end operations to support field policing. It will also act as a Disaster and Crisis Management Centre housing all the related government departments.