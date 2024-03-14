Photos: Preneet Kaur joins BJP in Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 14th March 2024 3:50 pm IST
New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP from Patiala Preneet Kaur being felicitated by BJP leaders after joining the party, at the BJP headquarters, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP from Patiala Preneet Kaur being congratulated by BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and others after joining the party, at the BJP headquarters, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP from Patiala Preneet addresses the media after joining BJP, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 14th March 2024 3:50 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button