New Delhi: Preparations for Delhi polls is going on as the high-voltage campaigning for the elections came to an end at 5:00 p.m. on Monday. All three major political parties, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, making their final efforts to woo voters.

The national capital will head to the polls on February 5, while the counting of votes and the announcement of results are scheduled for February 8.

New Delhi: Polling officials prepare to leave after collecting election material from a distribution center on the eve of the Delhi Assembly elections, at Gole Market in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (PTI Photo)

