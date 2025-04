Hyderabad: The area near Makkah Masjid witnessed a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act following Friday prayers on April 18.

Protesters held placards and banners condemning the Act which was passed by Parliament recently.

Demonstrators protest against the Waqf Amendment Act near Hyderabad’s historic Makkah Masjid following Friday prayers on April 18.

A protest was also held in Saidabad, Hyderabad. Following Friday prayers, demonstrators demanded the rollback of the Waqf Amendment Act.

Protesters holding anti-Waqf Act placards at Saidabad.