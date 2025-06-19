Photos: Rahul Gandhi turns 55

Published: 19th June 2025 10:33 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi's birthday celebration in Bengaluru
Bengaluru: A portrait of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi created using 30,000 notebooks on display at Central College Grounds to mark his birthday, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Birthday wishes poured in for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he turned 55 on Thursday, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge praising him for his dedication to the Constitution’s values and compassion for the millions whose voices often go unheard.

Gandhi, who is a former Congress president and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also received warm greeting from leaders of many INDIA bloc constituents with DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin calling him his brother-in-ideals — “bound not by blood, but by thought, vision, and purpose”.

In a post on X, Kharge extended birthday greetings to Gandhi.

“What sets you apart is your unequivocal dedication to the Constitution’s values and your deep compassion for social, political and economic justice for the millions whose voices often go unheard,” the Congress chief said.

“Your actions consistently reflect the Congress party’s ideology of unity in diversity, harmony, and compassion. As you continue your mission to bring truth to power and support the last person standing, I wish you a long, healthy, and happy life ahead,” Kharge said.

Rahul Gandhi's birthday celebration
Hyderabad: Telangana Congress ministers, MPs, and party activists celebrate the birthday of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi at Gandhi Bhavan, in Hyderabad, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Rahul Gandhi's birthday
In this image via AICC, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi being greeted by Congress workers and well-wishers on the occasion of his birthday, at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (PTI Photo)

DMK leader Stalin said, “Warm birthday wishes to my brother-in-ideals, @RahulGandhi – bound not by blood, but by thought, vision, and purpose.”

“May you continue to stand firm and lead with courage. In our march towards a brighter India, victory shall be ours,” he said on X.

