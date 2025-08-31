Photos: Rain lashes several parts of flood-affected Punjab

Chandigarh: Rain lashed several places in Punjab, which is under the grip of floods caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The meteorological department has forecast heavy showers at isolated places on Sunday and Monday, and light to moderate rains till Tuesday.

In the 24-hour period ending 8:30 am on Sunday, Amritsar received 60.9 mm of rain, Ludhiana 30.4 mm, Bathinda 62 mm, Faridkot 48.8 mm, Gurdaspur 9.6 mm, Fazilka 16.5 mm, Ferozepur 46 mm, Mansa 17 mm, Mohali 2.5 mm, and Sri Anandpur Sahib 28 mm.

Kapurthala: Army personnel during a rescue and evacuation operation at a flood-affected village, in Kapurthala district, Punjab, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Kapurthala: Army personnel and locals carry rescued rabbits at a flood-affected village, in Kapurthala district, Punjab, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. (PTI Photo)

In this image posted on Aug. 30, 2025, members of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during a visit to a flood-affected area in Punjab. (@AAPPunjab/X via PTI Photo)

Chandigarh was also lashed by rain on Sunday.

Haryana is likely to witness light to moderate rain at many places from August 31 to September 2, while heavy rain is expected at isolated places till September 3.

Villages in Punjab’s Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts were the worst affected by floods. Relief and rescue operations by the NDRF, Army, BSF, Punjab Police and district authorities continued on a war footing in the affected areas.