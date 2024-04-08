Photos: Rally in US to support PM Modi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th April 2024 2:45 pm IST
California: Members and supporters of the Overseas Friends of BJP take part in a rally in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Sabha elections in India, in USA, Sunday, April 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Washington: Members and supporters of the Overseas Friends of BJP take part in a rally in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections in India, in USA, Sunday, April 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Washington: Members and supporters of the Overseas Friends of BJP take part in a rally in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections in India, in USA, Sunday, April 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)

