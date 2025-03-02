Photos: Ramzan 2025’s first Taraweeh prayers at Makkah Masjid

Hyderabad: Worshippers in Hyderabad welcomed the holy month of Ramzan by offering the first Taraweeh prayers on Saturday night. The historic Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad was beautifully illuminated, and a huge number of worshippers were seen offering prayers.

Maulana Rizwan Qureshi recited Taraweeh prayer at Makkah Masjid.

Apart from Makkah Masjid, Taraweeh was also offered at various other mosques in Hyderabad.

Ramzan in Hyderabad

Last evening, Muslims in Hyderabad were also seen preparing for the first Sehri and Iftar by purchasing food items, vegetables, and fruits from the local markets.

The city has a significant Muslim population and Ramzan is a special month for them. During the month, they not only observe fast but are also seen performing other religious responsibilities, including giving charitable donations (Zakat) which is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Holy month is observed worldwide

Ramzan is a significant month in the Islamic calendar, and Muslims worldwide observe it with great devotion. During the holy month, Muslims fast daily from dawn to dusk and offer prayers, including Taraweeh.

The Islamic month of Ramzan lasts for 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.