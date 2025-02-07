Photos: RBI cuts policy rate by 25 bps to 6.25 pc

MPC unanimously decided to slash policy rate.

RBI cuts policy rate by 25 bps to 6.25 pc
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra along with Deputy Governors M. Rajeshwar Rao, Swaminathan Janakiraman and T. Rabi Sankar at a press conference on Monetary Policy Statement, at RBI headquarters in Mumbai, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: The RBI under new Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday cut interest rate for the first time in nearly five years as the central bank pivoted the policy stance to support a shuttering economy.

The 25 basis points rate cut to 6.25 per cent comes after last rate reduction in May 2020. The last revision of rates happened in February 2023 when the policy rate was hiked by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to slash policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent, Malhotra said.

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra during a press conference, at RBI headquarters in Mumbai, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra along with Deputy Governors M. Rajeshwar Rao, Swaminathan Janakiraman and T. Rabi Sankar arrives for a press conference on Monetary Policy Statement, at RBI headquarters in Mumbai, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

