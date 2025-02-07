Photos: RBI cuts policy rate by 25 bps to 6.25 pc

Mumbai: The RBI under new Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday cut interest rate for the first time in nearly five years as the central bank pivoted the policy stance to support a shuttering economy.

The 25 basis points rate cut to 6.25 per cent comes after last rate reduction in May 2020. The last revision of rates happened in February 2023 when the policy rate was hiked by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to slash policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent, Malhotra said.

Also Read RBI cuts repo rate to spur growth

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra during a press conference, at RBI headquarters in Mumbai, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (PTI Photo)