Photos: RCB beat PBKS by 8 wickets to enter final

Mullanpur: Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 to enter the final of the Indian Premier League here on Thursday. RCB bowlers justified skipper Rajat Patidar’s decision to field first by packing off PBKS for a paltry 101 in just 14.1 overs. Marcus Stoinis was top-scorer with 26.

Young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma (3/17) did the star turn for RCB by picking up three wickets pacers Josh Hazlewood (3/21), Yash Dayal (2/26) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/17) left PBKS reeling at 50 for five in the seventh over.

New Chandigarh: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Rajat Patidar plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Qualifier 1 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in New Chandigarh, Thursday, May 29, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Chandigarh: Punjab Kings’ Azmatullah Omarzai makes an appeal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Qualifier 1 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in New Chandigarh, Thursday, May 29, 2025. (PTI Photo)

In reply, RCB romped home, scoring 106 for 2 in 10 overs with Philip Salt scoring 27-ball 56.