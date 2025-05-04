Photos: RCB pip CSK by two runs in last-ball IPL thriller

Bengaluru: Ayush Mhatre’s 94 and Ravindra Jadeja’s 77 not out went in vain as Royal Challengers Bengaluru pipped Chennai Super Kings by two runs in their IPL match here on Saturday.

Chasing 214, CSK scored 211 for 5 in their 20 overs.

Mhatre scored a 48-ball 94 with five sixes and nine fours while adding 114 runs with Jadeja (77 not out off 45 balls, 8x4s, 2x6s) for the second wicket.

Also Read Dhoni takes blame on himself after CSK lose to RCB by 2 runs

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Yash Dayal makes an appeal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Chennai Super Kings’ MS Dhoni plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Tim David drops a catch during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Rajat Patidar celebrates after the team won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match against Chennai Super Kings, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (PTI Photo)

For RCB, Lungi Ngidi returned with figures of 3/30.

Earlier, half-centuries from Jacob Bethell (55), Virat Kohli (62) and Romario Shepherd (53 not out) took RCB to 213 for five.

While Bethell and Kohli put on 97 runs for the opening wicket to set a platform, Shepherd blasted four fours and six sixes to make 53 not out off only 14 balls, recording the fastest fifty of the season and joint second-fastest overall.

For CSK, Matheesha Pathirana found his rhythm and lengths to return 3-0-36-3.

Brief scores:

RCB: 213 for 5 in 20 overs (Jacob Bethell 55, Virat Kohli 62, Romario Shepherd 53 not out; Matheesha Pathirana 3/36).

CSK: 211 for 5 in 20 overs (Ayush Mhatre 94, Ravindra Jadeja 77 not out; Lungi Ngidi 3/30).