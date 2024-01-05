Photos: Republic Day 2024 rehearsal

New Delhi: ITBP women personnel take part in rehearsal for the Republic Day 2024 during a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI01_05_2024_000013B) New Delhi: ITBP band members after the rehearsal for the Republic Day 2024 celebration during a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI01_05_2024_000020B) New Delhi: ITBP band team takes part in rehearsal for the Republic Day 2024 celebration during a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI01_05_2024_000021B) New Delhi: ITBP band team takes part in rehearsal for the Republic Day 2024 celebration during a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI01_05_2024_000022B) New Delhi: ITBP women personnel during rehearsal for the Republic Day 2024 celebration during a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI01_05_2024_000028B) New Delhi: NCC cadets march past during the visit of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar at the NCC Republic Day Camp 2024, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI01_05_2024_000039B) New Delhi: NCC cadets march past during the visit of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar at the NCC Republic Day Camp 2024, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI01_05_2024_000042B) New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar receives the Guard of Honour during the NCC Republic Day Camp 2024, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. NCC DG Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh is also seen. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI01_05_2024_000044B) New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar with wife Sudesh Dhankhar at the NCC Republic Day Camp 2024, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI01_05_2024_000046B) New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar at the NCC Republic Day Camp 2024, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI01_05_2024_000053B) New Delhi: ITBP women personnel take part in rehearsal for the Republic Day 2024 during a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI01_05_2024_RPT013B)