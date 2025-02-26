Photos: Rescue operation continues to find people trapped in Telangana tunnel

Hyderabad: The rescue operation continued for the fourth day on Wednesday to find eight people trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district, with a last 40-metre stretch filled with mud and debris remaining an impediment for the rescue teams involved in the massive operation.

Rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army, Navy and other agencies have not been able to advance further due to the 7-9 metre high mud mound while the continuous seepage of water has made the entire operation risky for the rescue workers.

Officials said unless the mud and debris are removed they can’t reach the front portion of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), where the eight persons were believed to be trapped since February 22 when the roof of the tunnel collapsed.

With inputs from IANS