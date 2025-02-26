Photos: Rescue operation continues to find people trapped in Telangana tunnel

Rescue teams of NDRF, Army, Navy and other agencies have not been able to advance further.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 26th February 2025 2:50 pm IST
Telangana tunnel
Nagarkurnool: DRF personnel gear up for rescue work at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project site where a portion of the tunnel collpased, in Nagarkurnool district, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: The rescue operation continued for the fourth day on Wednesday to find eight people trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district, with a last 40-metre stretch filled with mud and debris remaining an impediment for the rescue teams involved in the massive operation.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army, Navy and other agencies have not been able to advance further due to the 7-9 metre high mud mound while the continuous seepage of water has made the entire operation risky for the rescue workers.

Also Read
SLBC tunnel roof collapse: Rescuers reach accident spot, unable to locate trapped
Telangana tunnel
Nagarkurnool: Army personnel gear up to resume rescue operations at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project site where a portion of the tunnel collpased, in Nagarkurnool district, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Telangana tunnel
Nagarkurnool: Navy team gear up for rescue work at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project site where a portion of the tunnel collpased, in Nagarkurnool district, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Telangana tunnel
Nagarkurnool: Rescue teams at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project site where a portion of the tunnel collpased, in Nagarkurnool district, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Officials said unless the mud and debris are removed they can’t reach the front portion of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), where the eight persons were believed to be trapped since February 22 when the roof of the tunnel collapsed.

MS Creative School

With inputs from IANS

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 26th February 2025 2:50 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button