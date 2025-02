Nagarkurnool: South Central Railway has joined the rescue teams that are engaged in locating the eight persons who remain trapped in the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel for the past six days, with necessary equipment, a senior official said on Friday.

Railways has the expertise in cutting heavy metals using equipment such as plasma cutter and Brocho cutting machine, South Central Railway (SCR) Chief Public Relations officer A Sridhar said.

In this image posted by @UttamINC via X on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy with others amid rescue operation at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel, part of which collapsed trapping eight persons, in Nagarkurnool district. (@UttamINC on X via PTI Photo)

Nagarkurnool: Rescue operation underway to trace workers trapped inside the partially collapsed Telangana’s Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel, in Nagarkurnool, Telangana, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (PTI Photo)