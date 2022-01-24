Photos: Security beefed up in Srinagar ahead of Republic Day

Srinagar: Security arrangements in and around Srinagar have been tightened ahead of Republic Day as a large number of troops have been deployed around the venues especially around Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium where the Republic Day function is to be held.

Frisking of people and vehicles was being conducted by joint teams of CRPF and Police at a number of places especially at Clock Tower, Lal Chowk and Gonikhan.

Police were seen stopping two-wheelers and other vehicles to conduct searches and pedestrians were also searched during these exercises held in the city.

IGP Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said the situation was under control and expressed confidence that the day will pass off “incident-free”. He said multi-layered security has been put in place and domination and surveillance of areas was being undertaken.

Security personnel check a car of a commuter during a surprise check, ahead of the Republic Day, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com

Security personnel check a car of a commuter during a surprise check, ahead of Republic Day, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com

Security personnel frisk people ahead of the Republic Day, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com

Security personnel frisk people ahead of the Republic Day, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Security personnel frisk people ahead of the Republic Day, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Security personnel check a scooter of a commuter as they patrol ahead of Republic Day, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A security person checks the bag of a commuter during a surprise check, ahead of Republic Day, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Security personnel frisk people ahead of the Republic Day, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)