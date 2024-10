Hyderabad: The 137th edition of the Du Ba Du Mulaqat program, organized by the Siasat Millat Fund, was held on Sunday, October 27, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at Royal Regency Garden, Asif Nagar Road, near Mallepally.

The event, designed to assist Muslim parents in finding suitable matrimonial alliances for their children, has become a popular platform in Hyderabad and surrounding districts.