Photos: Sunday lockdown in Chennai

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 17th January 2022 11:50 am IST
Chennai: Needy collect free food distributed by volunteers during full lockdown imposed by Tamil Nadu government to curb the spread of COVID-19, in front of Central Railway Station in Chennai, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Chennai: Marina Beach wears a deserted look during full lockdown imposed by Tamil Nadu government to curb the spread of COVID-19, near Marina beach in Chennai, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Chennai: Less traffic movement on a road during full lockdown imposed by Tamil Nadu government to curb the spread of COVID-19, near Central Railway Station in Chennai, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

