Photos that will take you inside Khushi Kapoor’s ‘royal’ home

Khushi Kapoor will be seen alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda in the Archies comic's film adaptation.

Photo of Bushra Khan Bushra Khan|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 8th June 2022 4:37 pm IST
Photos that will take you inside Khushi Kapoor's home
Khushi Kapoor (Instagram)

Mumbai: After Jhanvi Kapoor, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor is all set to win hearts with her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’. The star kid will be seen alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda in the comic’s film adaptation.

Apart from her big break, Khushi has always been a popular presence on social media her everyday posts. From her travels to her fitness journey, the diva has documented everything on her Instagram.

In this write-up, we will give you a sneak peek of Khushi Kapoor’s palatial house in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala. Khushi reportedly lives with her father Boney Kapoor and Jhanvi Kapoor in the house.

MS Education Academy

Speaking about the looks, the Kapoor residence looks like a royal place to live in with muted tones of cream, beige, and brown sprawled across the house. Right from her princess-like bedroom to her lavish shoe closet, Khushi Kapoor surely has immaculate taste and style. Without further ado, let’s have a look the pictures below.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button