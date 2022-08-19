Photos: Top 5 matches between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup so far

Matches played between India and Pakistan have always been a source of great surprise and eagerness among cricket fans from various parts of the world. The rivalry between these two sides certainly is one of the most extreme of its kind. Asia Cup 2022 is all set to kick off on August 28. The tournament will once again see arch-rivals India and Pakistan fighting against each other in the most anticipated match.Before the T20I action kicks off let’s take a look at the top five matches between the arch-rivals.