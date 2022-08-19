Photos: Top 5 matches between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup so far

Matches played between India and Pakistan have always been a source of great surprise and eagerness among cricket fans from various parts of the world. The rivalry between these two sides certainly is one of the most extreme of its kind. Asia Cup 2022 is all set to kick off on August 28. The tournament will once again see arch-rivals India and Pakistan fighting against each other in the most anticipated match.Before the T20I action kicks off let’s take a look at the top five matches between the arch-rivals.

2016 Asia Cup

One of the most memorable India vs Pakistan matches was played back in the 2016 Asia Cup when Men in Blue bundled out Pakistan for mere 83 runs in the T20 format of the tournament in Mirpur and the chase seemed like a cakewalk for them until Mohammed Amir gave them some real scare as he dismissed Indian openers. It was Virat Kohli’s 49 off 51 that saved India in the minor chase as the side eventually won the match by 5 wickets and with 27 balls remaining. [Source: Twitter]

2012 Asia Cup

Another worth remembering match, Pakistan batting first on a friendly pitch put up a huge total of 329/6 in their 50 overs. Virat Kohli had smashed a fantastic 183 off 148 balls, a score that remains his best in ODIs to date. The right-handed batter’s blistering knock was decorated with 22 fours and one six to help India win the game by 6 wickets and 13 balls remaining. [Source: Twitter]

2010 Asia Cup

Most cricket fans remembered this match because of Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar’s verbal spat. The match started with Pakistan batting first with Salman Butt’s 74 taking the side to 267 before they were bundled out. In reply, Gautam Gambhir’s 83 and MS Dhoni’s 56 kept India in the quest and Harbhajan eventually helped the side archives a thrilling victory. [Source: Twitter]

2004 Asia Cup

Pakistan dominated India at the Asia Cup by picking up a 59-run victory in 2004. Playing at Colombo, Pakistan posted a high-scoring target of 301 runs for India after Shoaib malik smashed a 127-ball knock of 143 runs. India was restricted to 241/8 in the 2nd innings, despite Sachin Tendulkar’s 78-run innings. [Source: Twitter]

2018 Asia Cup